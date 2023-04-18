Linkin Park Top Rock Chart With Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition

(Warner) Linkin Park return to the top of the charts this week! Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition has arrived as the #1 Rock Album in the World. Not only did it land at #8 on the Billboard 200 and #3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, but it also captured #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top Catalog Albums Chart.

This notably marks the band's 11th consecutive first-week Top 10 bow on the Billboard 200 as well as their fifth consecutive #1 debuts on the Top Rock Albums Chart and Top Hard Rock Albums Chart.



Internationally, Meteora|20 debuted at #1 on the Album Charts in Germany and Austria, while securing a top 5 spot in Belgium, Switzerland, and The Netherlands and reaching the Top 10 in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Canada, and the U.K. The album secured an additional #1 on the U.K.'s Rock & Metal Album Chart.



It is available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

