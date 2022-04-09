Lit Share 'Kicked Off A Plane' From Forthcoming Album

Album cover art

Lit have shared their brand new single "Kicked Off The Plane" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "Tastes Like Gold" on June 17th.

Lead guitarist Jeremy Popoff had this to say, "We wanted to get back to the old school Lit sound with a modern day approach to the production. It took a minute to get our heads in the right place, especially with all of the craziness going on in the world.

"We started writing and making demos with Carlo Colasacco and YOUTHYEAR and we knew we had tapped into the vibe we were looking for. Tastes Like Gold is the album we wanted to make." Stream the new song below:

Related Stories

Ghost Play 'Call Me Little Sunshine' On Jimmy Kimmel

Weezer Share First Song From New Seasonal EP Series

Justin Stewart Cotta Shares 'Little Things'

Fleetwood Mac Classic Used In Humorous Super Bowl Commercial

News > Lit