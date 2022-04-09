Lit Share 'Kicked Off A Plane' From Forthcoming Album

Lit have shared their brand new single "Kicked Off The Plane" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "Tastes Like Gold" on June 17th.
Lead guitarist Jeremy Popoff had this to say, "We wanted to get back to the old school Lit sound with a modern day approach to the production. It took a minute to get our heads in the right place, especially with all of the craziness going on in the world.
"We started writing and making demos with Carlo Colasacco and YOUTHYEAR and we knew we had tapped into the vibe we were looking for. Tastes Like Gold is the album we wanted to make." Stream the new song below:
