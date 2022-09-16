Living Colour Joined by Steve Vai for 'Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)'

Single art

(Adrenaline) On the heels of Living Colour's performance at Rock In Rio with Steve Vai, the band decided to recreate that energy with a re-recorded version of their classic "Cult of Personality."

The song was their finale of their Rock In Rio set where over 100,000 were in attendance and the entire crowd fixated on the bands performance and sang every word to the bands most iconic song.

Guitarist and co-founder of Living Colour, Vernon Reid, states "In celebration of 30th anniversary of Living Colour's first appearance in Brazil, which also was Doug Wimbish's first live appearance with the band, we are releasing a special edition version of 'Cult Of Personality' featuring our special guest in Rio de Janeiro our dear friend, the extraordinary Mr. Steve Vai on additional guitar. Engineered & mixed by the original producer of the song Mr. Ed Stasium." Stream "Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)" below:

Related Stories

Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Launching Summerland Tour

Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank & Wheatus Summerland Tour

Living Colour Music and Merch

News > Living Colour