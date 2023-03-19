Loreena McKennitt Announces The Visit Revisited Tour The Next Chapter

(Reybee) Loreena McKennitt has announced she'll be touring in the U.S. Northeast and parts of the Midwest this October and November. It's been eight years since the internationally-renowned, award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter last toured in America.
The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter commemorates the 32nd anniversary of McKennitt's life-altering, Juno Award-winning album, The Visit. The album was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner Music Group. The Visit was the recording that propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, where she has comfortably remained ever since.
The fall tour will kick off Oct. 11, 2023 in Portland, ME followed by performances in 23 other American cities, including Boston, New York and Chicago, heading as far west as Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Performances will include every song on The Visit, (in the order they appear on the album), as well as other fan favourites from across her catalogue. Tickets will go on sale Friday March 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time at each of the performance venues.
"I'm so anxious to get back to the United States, even though I do know we are still in the long tail of the pandemic and touring is not without risks," says McKennitt. "But there are hopeful signs things are improving and we'll continue to take precautions as we share the music with our American friends who I have missed very much."
Accompanying her on tour will be long-time musical companions Caroline Lavelle on cello, Brian Hughes on guitar, Hugh Marsh on violin and Dudley Phillips on bass.
The fall tour will also take McKennitt to a handful of western Canadian cities, including Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary and Edmonton, with exact dates soon to be confirmed. She will also be making rare appearances at three summer folk festivals in her home province of Ontario this August.
The first chapter of The Visit Revisited Tour was a 10-performance, eight-city tour in eastern Canada during September and October 2022. It followed McKennitt's release in September 2021 of The Visit: The Definitive Edition which celebrated the 30th anniversary of her original recording of The Visit. The deluxe, limited-edition album featured an enhanced listening experience and included four CDs, audio Blu-ray and an illustrated booklet with relived memories and previously unpublished material.
McKennitt's last pre-pandemic tour outside Canada was in 2018. The Lost Souls Tour kicked off in her home base of Stratford, Canada that September and was followed by performances in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. The tour then took her to Europe the following spring and summer for 49 concerts, eventually wrapping up back in Canada in the fall of 2019.
August 12 Goderich, ON Goderich Celtic Roots Festival
August 18 Owen Sound, ON Summerfolk Music and Crafts Festival
August 19 Gravenhurst, ON Muskoka Music Festival
October 11 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium
October 12 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
October 13 Concord, NH Capitol Center
October 14 Boston, MA Chevalier Theatre
October 15 Albany, NY The Egg
October 17 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theater
October 19 New York, NY Town Hall
October 20 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater
October 22 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
October 23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
October 24 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
October 26 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
October 27 Pittsburgh, PA The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
October 28 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater
October 29 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall
October 30 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater
November 1 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre
November 2 Cincinatti, OH Taft Theatre
November 3 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
November 4 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
November 5 Madison, WI Barrymore Theatre
November 7 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
November 8 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
