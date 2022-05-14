Lorna Shore Reveal 'Sun // Eater' Video

Lorna Shore have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Sun // Eater". The track is the first song from their forthcoming album, "Pain Remains", which will arrive in October.
Frontman Will Ramos had this to say about the song, "We're so happy so be able to put out something different and new that further exemplifies who we've become as individuals and as a whole.
"This song/album really brings together everything that we've been working towards being and we couldn't be more excited to share it with you all." Watch the video below:
