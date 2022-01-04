Luke Combs Celebrated CMA Top Honor With New Video 2021 In Review

Single art

Luke Combs had a top 21 story from November 2021 after celebrated winning the Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards with the release of a brand new single and video called "Doin' This", after performing the song live for the first time during the CMA Awards broadcast.

He had this to say, "This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it's truly about playing country music for a crowd, whether that's 70 people or 70,000 people, and playing country music with my buddies in the band.

"It really doesn't matter where we're playing or how many people we're playing for because it isn't about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It's about getting to make and play country music." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Luke Combs Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Luke Combs Celebrates CMA Top Honor With New Video

Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs Take 'Cold Beer Calling My Name' To No. 1

Luke Combs Shares Easter Egg Filled 'Cold As You' Video

News > Luke Combs