Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Launch

Tour poster

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced that they have been forced to postpone the kick off of their Young Guns coheadlining tour by a month due to current pandemic conditions.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on January 21st at the House Of Blues in Chicago, but is now set to launch on February 20th in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre.

They issued the following statement and revised tour dates: "To all present ticket-holders and future ticket-buyers for the Young Guns Tour: We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously.

"Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the Young Guns Tour to February 20, 2022, in Denver Colorado. Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20th in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5th.

"The shows scheduled from February 20th through March 5th will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, ME originally scheduled for January 28th is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase.

"The revised tour schedule has allowed us to add a few additional shows to the itinerary and those shows will be on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10AM local time.

"We can't wait to see everyone on tour and bring you an unforgettable evening of rock n' roll."

Revised Young Guns Tour Dates

2/20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO2/21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT2/22 Revolution, Boise, ID2/24 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV2/25 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA3/1 House of Blues, San Diego,3/2 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA3/4 The Marquee, Tempe, AZ3/5 Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA3/9 House of Blues, Dallas, TX3/10 Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX3/12 Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK3/13 Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO3/15 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI3/16 House of Blues, Chicago, IL3/18 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH3/20 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA3/23 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI3/24 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT3/26 Big Night Live, Boston, MA3/27 Toad's Place, New Haven, CT3/28 Webster Hall, New York, NY3/30 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ3/31 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA4/1 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD4/3 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA4/5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC4/6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC4/8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville,TN4/9 The Plant, Dothan, AL4/10 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

Related Stories

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earned Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen Injured Himself Coming Off Tour Bus 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Scored 2nd No. 1 2021 In Review

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Played First Stadium Concert 2021 In Review

News > Mammoth WVH