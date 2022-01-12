Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Launch

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced that they have been forced to postpone the kick off of their Young Guns coheadlining tour by a month due to current pandemic conditions.
The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on January 21st at the House Of Blues in Chicago, but is now set to launch on February 20th in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre.
They issued the following statement and revised tour dates: "To all present ticket-holders and future ticket-buyers for the Young Guns Tour: We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously.
"Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the Young Guns Tour to February 20, 2022, in Denver Colorado. Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20th in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5th.
"The shows scheduled from February 20th through March 5th will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, ME originally scheduled for January 28th is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase.
"The revised tour schedule has allowed us to add a few additional shows to the itinerary and those shows will be on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10AM local time.
"We can't wait to see everyone on tour and bring you an unforgettable evening of rock n' roll."
