Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'

(JRPR) Hit rockers Maneskin have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled "Rush!," on January 20, 2023.

The album will be available to pre-order beginning November 3rd, with physical formats including standard, white, red and picture disk vinyl, special box sets, CD and more.

The announcement comes as the band continue a whirlwind year of global success, and are set to kickoff the U.S. leg of their Loud Kids world tour tonight with a sold out show at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle - followed by more West Coast concerts this week, and extensive shows nationwide through December 16th.

November 3, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater SOLD OUT

November 4, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater

November 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium SOLD OUT

November 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

November 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - AZ Federal Theater

November 12, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT

November 22, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT

November 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTelus SOLD OUT

November 26, 2022 - Boston, MA - MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

November 28, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

December 2, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 5, 2022 - Washington DC - Anthem SOLD OUT

December 7, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle SOLD OUT

December 9, 2022 - Miami, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (previously at: Fillmore)

December 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall (previously at: Bayou Theater)

December 13, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Theater

