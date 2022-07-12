Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert

Maneskin made a triumphant return to Italy on Saturday night (July 9th) where they played a sold out concert for over 70,000 fans at Rome's historic Circo Massimo (Circus Maximus).
The chart-topping band has now joined the ranks of the Rolling Stone, Genesis and Bruce Springsteen as rare rock artists to sell-out the historic Roman venue.
They wrote on social media following the show, "70.000 hearts beating as one. 70.000 faces among which family and lifetime friends. The streets of Rome have been our first stage, our very first achievement.
"Everything started here. So these really are the eyes and hands of the people who trusted us from the very beginning and it feels so good to give back. Rome is our home and breath and yesterday night we felt it more than ever."
North American fans will have the chance to catch the band at this year's Lollapalooza on July 31st in Chicago, followed by their nearly sold out Loud Kids Tour that is kicking off on Halloween night in Seattle at the Paramount Theater. See the dates below:
October 31, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater SOLD OUT
November 3, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater SOLD OUT
November 4, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater
November 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
November 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - SOMA NEW DATE
November 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - AZ Federal Theater
November 12, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom NEW DATE
November 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT
November 22, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT
November 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTelus SOLD OUT
November 26, 2022 - Boston, MA - MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT
November 28, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
December 2, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 5, 2022 - Washington DC - Anthem SOLD OUT
December 7, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle SOLD OUT
December 9, 2022 - Miami, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (previously at: Fillmore) VENUE UPGRADE
December 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall (previously at: Bayou Theater) VENUE UPGRADE
December 13, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Theater
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more
Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more
On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill
Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)
By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!
Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'
Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath
Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band
Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time
Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert
Nothing More Launch Spirits Test
Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'
Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month