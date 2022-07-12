Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert

Maneskin made a triumphant return to Italy on Saturday night (July 9th) where they played a sold out concert for over 70,000 fans at Rome's historic Circo Massimo (Circus Maximus).

The chart-topping band has now joined the ranks of the Rolling Stone, Genesis and Bruce Springsteen as rare rock artists to sell-out the historic Roman venue.

They wrote on social media following the show, "70.000 hearts beating as one. 70.000 faces among which family and lifetime friends. The streets of Rome have been our first stage, our very first achievement.

"Everything started here. So these really are the eyes and hands of the people who trusted us from the very beginning and it feels so good to give back. Rome is our home and breath and yesterday night we felt it more than ever."

North American fans will have the chance to catch the band at this year's Lollapalooza on July 31st in Chicago, followed by their nearly sold out Loud Kids Tour that is kicking off on Halloween night in Seattle at the Paramount Theater. See the dates below:

October 31, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater SOLD OUT

November 3, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater SOLD OUT

November 4, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater

November 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

November 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - SOMA NEW DATE

November 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - AZ Federal Theater

November 12, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom NEW DATE

November 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT

November 22, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT

November 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTelus SOLD OUT

November 26, 2022 - Boston, MA - MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

November 28, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

December 2, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 5, 2022 - Washington DC - Anthem SOLD OUT

December 7, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle SOLD OUT

December 9, 2022 - Miami, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (previously at: Fillmore) VENUE UPGRADE

December 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall (previously at: Bayou Theater) VENUE UPGRADE

December 13, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Theater

