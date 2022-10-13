.

Maneskin Premiere 'The Loneliest' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-12-2022

The Loneliest single art

Maneskin have premiered a music video for their recently released power balled "The Loneliest", which was Spotify's No. 1 global song debut this week.

Frontman Damiano David said of the new track, "We're so excited for you all to finally hear The Loneliest. This song means a lot to me, it's a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way."

He said last week with the song release, "We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed The Loneliest live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us!

"We're having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can't wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!" Watch the video below:

