Maneskin Share New Power Ballad 'The Loneliest'

The Loneliest single art

Maneskin have released a brand new power balled entitled "The Loneliest" as they prepare to launch their North American Loud Kids Tour on Halloween.

Frontman Damiano David had this to say about the new track, "We're so excited for you all to finally hear The Loneliest. This song means a lot to me, it's a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way."

He continued, "We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed The Loneliest live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us!

"We're having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can't wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!"

The North American leg of the Loud Kids Tour will be kicking off on October 31st in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theater and will wrap up on December 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the Virgin Theater. See the dates and stream the new song below:

October 31, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater SOLD OUT

November 3, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater SOLD OUT

November 4, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater

November 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

November 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - SOMA NEW DATE

November 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - AZ Federal Theater

November 12, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom NEW DATE

November 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT

November 22, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT

November 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTelus SOLD OUT

November 26, 2022 - Boston, MA - MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT

November 28, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

December 2, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 5, 2022 - Washington DC - Anthem SOLD OUT

December 7, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle SOLD OUT

December 9, 2022 - Miami, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (previously at: Fillmore) VENUE UPGRADE

December 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall (previously at: Bayou Theater) VENUE UPGRADE

December 13, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT

December 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Theater

