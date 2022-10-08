Maneskin Share New Power Ballad 'The Loneliest'
Maneskin have released a brand new power balled entitled "The Loneliest" as they prepare to launch their North American Loud Kids Tour on Halloween.
Frontman Damiano David had this to say about the new track, "We're so excited for you all to finally hear The Loneliest. This song means a lot to me, it's a personal song but I hope you can all relate to it in your own way."
He continued, "We played a tiny surprise show in London last night and performed The Loneliest live for the first time and your reaction meant so much to us!
"We're having a whirlwind year touring the globe, meeting fans at gigs and festivals all over the world, from Japan to America to Europe and beyond, and we can't wait to continue touring and releasing more music into 2023!"
The North American leg of the Loud Kids Tour will be kicking off on October 31st in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theater and will wrap up on December 16th in Las Vegas, NV at the Virgin Theater. See the dates and stream the new song below:
October 31, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater SOLD OUT
November 3, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater SOLD OUT
November 4, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic Theater
November 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
November 8, 2022 - San Diego, CA - SOMA NEW DATE
November 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - AZ Federal Theater
November 12, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom NEW DATE
November 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 21, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT
November 22, 2022 - Toronto, ON - History SOLD OUT
November 24, 2022 - Montreal, QC - MTelus SOLD OUT
November 26, 2022 - Boston, MA - MGM @ Fenway SOLD OUT
November 28, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 29, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
December 2, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 3, 2022 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 5, 2022 - Washington DC - Anthem SOLD OUT
December 7, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle SOLD OUT
December 9, 2022 - Miami, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Café (previously at: Fillmore) VENUE UPGRADE
December 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall (previously at: Bayou Theater) VENUE UPGRADE
December 13, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom SOLD OUT
December 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Theater
