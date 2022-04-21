Max Creeps Announce Nobody Cares About You Tour

Tour poster

(Speakeasy) Max Creeps, the punk pioneers whose recently confirmed reunion and subsequent album news (Nein, arriving May 13 via Velocity Records) led to a global celebration, have announced a 36-date U.S. trek.

Max Blastic stepped forward with a request: "Please let us know if you have a place in any of these cities we can crash after the show - it's been a while since our last tour and I think some of the houses we used to crash at have been torn down or sold. Where you guys livin' now?" PC Bullsh*t added: "Anybody got any gear and a van?"

Last week was an emotional one for the duo of Bullsh*t and Blastic as the pair announced their break-up on Tuesday, witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of admiration with tributes from Henry Rollins, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lee Ving, Duff McKagan, Laura Jane Grace, Slash, Jaz Coleman, and so many more, and then ultimately, joyously announced not only the reunion of Max Creeps but news of a new album as well as a preview via "Burn It Down" and its accompanying video (watch it below).

"I feel we've made the record we meant to have made back in the day. If the topics seem familiar, well, WE WROTE THEM FIRST," said Blastic as news of the album's impending release broke. "I don't actually REMEMBER what the songs are about but I KNOW we were the first and the best. We were and are ALWAYS the first and best."

The "Nobody Cares About You - Part One!" tour dates:

June 3 Pioneertown, CA

June 4 Chicago, IL

June 5 Las Vegas, NV

June 6 Albuquerque, NM

June 7 Tucson, AZ

June 8 Phoenix, AZ

June 9 Baltimore, MD

June 10 Norfolk, VA

June 11 Raleigh, NC

June 12 Athens, GA

June 13 Jacksonville, FL

June 14 St. Petersburg, FL

June 15 Orlando, FL

June 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 17 San Diego, CA

June 18 Anaheim, CA

June 19 Ventura, CA

June 20 San Luis Obispo, CA

June 21 Santa Cruz, CA

June 22 San Francisco, CA

June 23 Sacramento, CA

June 24 Reno, NV

June 25 Boise, ID

June 26 Bend, OR

June 27 Vancouver, BC

June 28 Seattle, WA

June 29 Portland, OR

June 30 Salt Lake City, UT

June 31 Denver, CO

July 1 Lawrence, KS

July 2 St. Louis, MO

July 3 Boston, MA

July 4 Washington, DC

July 5 San Antonio, TX

July 6 Houston, TX

July 7 Dallas, TX

