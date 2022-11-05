Max Creeps Night Flight Special To Debut This Friday

(Speakeasy) Max Creeps will be celebrating the release of their brand new album, "Nein", this Friday night (May 13th) with the premiere of the "Max Creeps Night Flight Special" at 8 pm pst/11 pm est.
The 30-minute documentary follows the band from their now legendary 1973 introduction at David Bowie's Hammersmith Odeon gig through their recent break-up and onto the release of Nein.
"We LOVED Night Flight when we were in the BFC (Betty Ford Clinic)," explains Max Blastic. "It was really tough for us to find anything we liked there, the bar was basically NONEXISTENT, dinner was peas and carrots... but once a week we could tune in to Night Flight to keep in touch with some actual rock 'n' roll. We're very pleased that they have put us on their station. Really brings us back to those days at the BFC. Man - you think things SUCK now... well they DO, but they sure SUCKED back then too. More NIGHT FLIGHT and LESS of EVERYTHING ELSE."
The special will be viewable via the Night Flight Plus streaming channel and will be hosted by the series original narrator, Pat Prescott, and features unseen clips, music videos and more from the enigmatic project.
Max Creeps have also curated a marathon of cult films, retro TV and punk docs from the Night Flight Plus library that will be streaming all weekend long on the network's 24/7 live TV channel, NFTV. Titles include Penelope Spheeris' "Suburbia," live performances from Iggy & The Stooges and Bad Brains, and everybody's favorite clayboy: Gumby!
Max Creeps Announce Nobody Cares About You Tour
