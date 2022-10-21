.

Megadeth Continue Vic Rattlehead's Story With 'Life In Hell' Video

Bruce Henne | 10-20-2022
(hennemusic) Megadeth has released a video of "Life In Hell", a song from their latest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!," that also continues the story of Vic Rattlehead

The clip follows "We'll Be Back", "Night Stalkers" and the title track as the fourth and latest video installment from the band's multi-part short film about the origins of the group's mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" recently debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

