Megadeth Continue Vic Rattlehead's Story With 'Life In Hell' Video

Album art

(hennemusic) Megadeth has released a video of "Life In Hell", a song from their latest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!," that also continues the story of Vic Rattlehead

The clip follows "We'll Be Back", "Night Stalkers" and the title track as the fourth and latest video installment from the band's multi-part short film about the origins of the group's mascot Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" recently debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200.

Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Megadeth, Entombed A.D., Decapitated Offshoot Dieth Ink Napalm Deal

Megadeth Launching Rattleheads NFT Collection

Megadeth Earn Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time

Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'

Megadeth Music and Merch

News > Megadeth