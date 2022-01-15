Memphis May Fire Deliver 'The American Dream'

The American Dream single art

Memphis May Fire have released a brand new single and performance video called "The American Dream" and will be releasing a special charity shirt to benefit The Veterans Project.

Frontman Matty Mullins had this to say, "We are thrilled to be dropping our sixth new single 'The American Dream. This song was fueled by the current state of our country, and the desire to fight for resolution rather than fighting our fellow man.

"We are donating 100 percent of the proceeds from a new t-shirt that will be coming soon to our merch store to The Veterans Project, whose mission is to capture the legacies of veterans of the American military and tell the stories of all Allied countries and their warrior classes, as well." Watch the video below:

