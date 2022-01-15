Memphis May Fire Deliver 'The American Dream'

Memphis May Fire have released a brand new single and performance video called "The American Dream" and will be releasing a special charity shirt to benefit The Veterans Project.
Frontman Matty Mullins had this to say, "We are thrilled to be dropping our sixth new single 'The American Dream. This song was fueled by the current state of our country, and the desire to fight for resolution rather than fighting our fellow man.
"We are donating 100 percent of the proceeds from a new t-shirt that will be coming soon to our merch store to The Veterans Project, whose mission is to capture the legacies of veterans of the American military and tell the stories of all Allied countries and their warrior classes, as well." Watch the video below:
Memphis May Fire Reveal 'Somebody' Video
Memphis May Fire Release 'Somebody' Video
Memphis May Fire Deliver 'Blood & Water' With New Video
Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour- Rush's Alex Lifeson Returns With Envy Of None- Foo Fighters Stream Studio 666 Film Trailer- more
Megadeth And Lamb Of God Metal Tour Of The Year- Budgie's Burke Shelley Dead At 71- Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)