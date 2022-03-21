Mercy Union Return With 'Prussian Blue'

New Jersey-based rockers Mercy Union have released their first single in four years titled "Prussian Blue," which was recorded at Audio Pilot Studios, engineered by Rob Freeman and mixed by Kevin Dye (Gates).
Inspired by historical events, the song "explores what happens when humans build beautiful and amazing things and the inevitability of those things sliding into catastrophe," frontman Jared Hart explains.
"It's about the juxtaposition of turning on cruise control while you're spinning out or taking a nap during an earthquake." Stream the new song below:
