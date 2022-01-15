Meshuggah Announce New Album 'Immutable'

Immutable album cover art

Meshuggah have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Immutable", on April 1st. This will mark the band's first new full length album in six years.

Guitarist Marten Hagstrom had this to say, "The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band. We're older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we've settled into who we are. Even though we've been experimenting all along, I also think we've been the same since day one.

"The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it's immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don't change."

