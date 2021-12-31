Metallica Reached 1.3 Billion Streams In 2021 On Spotify

(hennemusic) Metallica's music was streamed 1.3 billion times on Spotify in 2021. Metallica's coverage on the music streaming platform - which saw them reach 58 million listeners in 178 countries - marks the third year in a row that the group's songs were played more than a billion times on Spotify in a 12-month calendar period.

"With all the ups and downs of 2021, one thing remained consistent - you listened to a lot of Metallica on Spotify!," shared the band on social media. "Just when we thought you couldn't possibly listen to any more, you went and proved us wrong. Clocking in at 112.2M hours of streaming, we were the top artist for 1M of you!

"Honestly, we don't even know what to say. But a massive THANK YOU, 'TALLICA FAMILY feels pretty appropriate right about now. Happy New Year to you all; we'll see ya in 2022!"

Metallica wrapped up their 2021 with a series of 40th anniversary celebrations in San Francisco, CA recently that saw them play two shows at the city's Chase Center. See the band's tweet here.

