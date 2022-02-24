Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts

Metallica have announced that they will be playing two U.S. stadium shows this summer in Buffalo and Pittsburg that will feature Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

The band shared via social media, "BUFFALO & PITTSBURGH: We're coming for you this summer! We'll be at Highmark Stadium on August 11 and at PNC Park on August 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM EST. There will also be travel packages available for the Pittsburgh show."

These concerts have been billed at the iconic band's only two summer stadium shows this summer. Metallica presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 a.m. ET and General Fan Club members at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, February 28. All presales will end Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets for Metallica at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA, go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.

