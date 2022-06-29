A member of the Metallica camp has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the group to cancel their headlining appearance at the Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland on Wednesday night (June 29th).
The band had this to say, "It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that we will not be appearing at Frauenfeld Rocks in Switzerland today, as unfortunately, a member of the Metallica family has tested positive for Covid. We are beyond sorry to disappoint those of you planning to attend this show.
"It was our intention to reschedule a show in Switzerland as soon as possible, however in overnight discussions with the local promoters, sadly it became apparent that schedules and venues do not line up for the remainder of this year or next.
"If you have a ticket and would still like to attend Out In The Green, you will receive a refund of 50 Swiss francs. Should you decide not to attend the festival altogether, you will be refunded the ticket price by the respective ticket agencies; you may request a refund for your ticket at Ticketmaster.ch."
Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19
