Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", during a June 24 headline appearance at the inaugural Download Germany festival, and the band are sharing video from the event.

The track from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured in Hockenheim, where the California band was joined by a lineup that included Five Finger Death Punch, Sabaton, Enter Shikari and more.

Metallica are also sharing video footage of the Black Album track, "Wherever I May Roam", from the show. Download Germany marked the fifth date of Metallica's European tour, which opened at Denmark's Copenhell on June 15 and wrapped up at NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8.

