Metallica Share Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of the debut live performance of their 1997 rarity, "Fixxxer", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts last month in San Francisco, CA.

The band delivered the closing track from "Reload" during a December 17 show at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

The first of two concerts in the group's hometown saw Metallica play a set of 16-songs in chronological order of their release - opening with the 1983 "Kill 'Em All" cut, "Hit The Lights", to the show-closer of the 2017 "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" tune, "Spit Out The Bone."

Among the other rarities presented was the first performance of the 1984 "Ride the Lightning" song, "Trapped Under Ice", since June of 2012.

Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover" weekend was full of band-related events, including a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

