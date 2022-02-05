Metallica Share 'King Nothing' Video From 40th Anniversary Show

Promo for anniversary shows

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1996 track, "King Nothing", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts in San Francisco, CA last December.

The fourth single from the "Load" album was featured during the December 17 event that saw the group deliver at least one song from each studio album as part of a set list that was structured in chronological order.

Following the concert at the city's Chase Center, Metallica closed out their weekend celebrations with a December 19 show that included six songs they haven't played live in close to a decade.

Billed as Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover", the weekend was full of band-related events, including a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more.

Metallica open their 2022 live schedule at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on February 25. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

