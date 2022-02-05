Metallica Share 'King Nothing' Video From 40th Anniversary Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1996 track, "King Nothing", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts in San Francisco, CA last December.
The fourth single from the "Load" album was featured during the December 17 event that saw the group deliver at least one song from each studio album as part of a set list that was structured in chronological order.
Following the concert at the city's Chase Center, Metallica closed out their weekend celebrations with a December 19 show that included six songs they haven't played live in close to a decade.
Billed as Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover", the weekend was full of band-related events, including a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more.
Metallica open their 2022 live schedule at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on February 25. Watch the video here.
Metallica Share Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts
Metallica Share Video Of 1984 Classic From 40th Anniversary Show
Ghost Do Live Debut Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' Cover
Foo Fighters, Metallica and The Strokes Lead Music Festival Lineup
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video- Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For New Song- Halestorm- more
Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour- more
Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard