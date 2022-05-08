.

Metallica Perform 1999 Rarity In Buenos Aires

Bruce Henne | 05-07-2022

Metallica Tour poster
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a rare performance of their 1999 track, "No Leaf Clover", from an April 30 concert at Campo Argentino de Polo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The tune - which first surfaced as one of two new songs featured on the band's "S&M" live release, which captured Metallica in concert with The San Francisco Symphony conducted by Michael Kamen - was also featured during an April 27 concert in Santiago, Chile, which was the opening night of the group's current South American tour.

The rarely-performed "No Leaf Clover" has occasionally returned to the group's setlist since 2018 following a seven-year absence from the live lineup. Read more and watch the new live video here.

