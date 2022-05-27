Metallica Perform Black Album Classic In Sao Paulo

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 Black Album classic, "Holier Than Thou", during a recent concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the band are sharing video from the May 10 event.

The band is also streaming footage of the 2003 "St. Anger" rarity, "Dirty Window", from the appearance at the city's Estádio Do Morumbi. The show marked the first time in five years that Metallica performed in Sao Paulo; they last played there in 2017 as part of Lollapalooza Brazil.

Following headline sets at two US events this coming weekend - Bottlerock in Napa Valley, CA on May 27 and Boston Calling on May 29 - Metallica will launch a summer tour of Europe at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15.

Watch video of both Sao Paulo performances here.

