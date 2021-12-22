Metallica Performed Rarities During Second 40th Anniversary Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica performed a number of rare tracks during the second of two 40th anniversary concerts that took place in San Francisco, CA over the weekend.

Following a December 17 appearance at the city's Chase Center, Metallica closed out their weekend celebrations with a December 19 show that included six songs they haven't played live in close to a decade.

Following the opener, "Hardwired", the band delivered four straight rarities - "The End Of The Line", "Dirty Window", "I Disappear" and a cover of Diamond Head's "Am I Evil? - and later included "Bleeding Me" and "Wasting My Hate."

Metallica closed out the final 40th anniversary concert with seven straight classics, ending the weekend with their 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy."

The group livestreamed both Chase Center events and will next be seen performing a sold-out show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV in late February. Watch videos for the performances of most of the rarities here.

