Metallica Preview 40th Anniversary Special and Expand Coda Offerings

(Nasty Little Man) Metallica have shared a trailer for their "Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE'' stream that is just one of the new live performance and documentary films streams coming to The Coda Collection.

We were sent these details: The partnership will bring seven titles to streaming for the first time ever, establishing a career-spanning catalog of content that sheds a light on Metallica's four-decade history together and allows fans to relive some of their most iconic performances to-date.

Kicking off today with the release of "Cunning Stunts'' and "Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México," The Coda Collection will soon release the much-anticipated anniversary concerts, "Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE,'' two separate concert films delivered with all-new edits and fully remixed audio on March 31st and April 7th respectively.

The special two-night event celebrating 40 years of Metallica at San Francisco's Chase Center sees the group in peak performance, with two unique setlists featuring live firsts and deep cuts that chronologically explore the earliest era of the band through present day during night one and then in reverse order in night two. Watch a brand new trailer for now HERE.

The momentous hometown shows, originally presented globally by The Coda Collection and powered by streaming partners Amazon Music and Prime Video Channels last year, will then be followed by the streaming debuts of "A Year and a Half In The Life of Metallica," the 1992 documentary chronicling the creation of the band's GRAMMY-award winning self-titled fifth studio album, "Quebec Magnetic," the concert film documenting back-to-back shows at Colisee Pepsi in Quebec City, Canada on their 2009 World Magnetic Tour, and "Francais Pour Une Nuit," the live performance film showcasing the band's historic set at Arena of Nimes in Nimes, France in 2009.

Watch the 40th Anniversary trailer and see the upcoming schedule below:

March 24th - "Cunning Stunts" and "Orgullo, Pasion, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de Mexico"

March 31st - Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night One)

April 7th - Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE (Night Two)

April 21st - A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica

May 19th - Quebec Magnetic

June 9th - Francais Pour Une Nuit

