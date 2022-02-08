Metallica Share Rarity Performance Video From Anniversary Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 20008 rarity, "The End Of The Line", from the second of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts in San Francisco, CA last December.
The tune from the "Death Magnetic" album saw its first live appearance since 2010 during a rarities-heavy show that was almost half-filled with songs that Metallica haven't played in at least 8 years.
Metallica played two nights at their hometown venue as part of a 40th anniversary weekend that was full of band-related events, including a mix of curated live music performances, a film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed kicked off the festivities by declaring "Metallica Day" in the city at a ceremony attended by drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo.
"When you talk about San Francisco, you talk about cable cars and then you talk about Metallica," said Breed. "And on behalf of the City and County of San Francisco, I want to officially declare today Metallica Day." Watch the video here.
