.

Metallica Rocks 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' At Mad Cool Festival

Bruce Henne | 07-25-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", during a July 6 appearance at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain and have shared video of the performance.

The tune was featured on the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", which they recorded in in Copenhagen, Denmark with Flemming Rasmussen, who would also join the group to produce 1986's "Master Of Puppets."

According to setlist.fm, the song is one of the top 5 most-played songs in concert by the group since its release almost 40 years ago. Metallica - who are also sharing video of "Whiskey In The Jar" from the event - performed on the opening night of the five-day Spanish festival, which also featured appearances by Imagine Dragons, Muse, Kings Of Leon and jack White, among others.

Watch video of both songs here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Rocks 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' At Mad Cool Festival

Metallica Share 'Sad But True' Video From Spain

Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter

Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing New Double Album This Fall- Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series- more

Corey Taylor Addresses End Of Slipknot Rumor- Steve Morse Leaves Deep Purple To Care For Wife in Cancer Battle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Toni Iommi For 'Degradation Rules'- Megadeth Recruit Ice-T For 'Night Stalkers: Chapter II' Video- more

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more

Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Latest News

Stevie Nicks Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Becoming The Archetype Reveal 'The Remnant' Video

Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour

Blacktop Mojo Recruit Dylan Wheeler For Audioslave Cover

Kenny Chesney Rocks Over 50K Fans At SoFi

Metallica Rocks 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' At Mad Cool Festival

Video Premiere: Brian Woodbury's 'We Are The Sun'

Singled Out: Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber's By Your Side