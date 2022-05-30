Metallica Share Video For 2022 Tour Debut Of 'Fight Fire With Fire'

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica delivered the 2022 tour debut of "Fight Fire With Fire" during a May 12 show in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and the band are sharing video from the event.

The opening track from 1983's "Ride The Lightning" joined 2008's "Cyanide' and 2017's "Hardwired" as one of three songs to receive their first performance this year during the show at the city's Estadio do Mineirao.

The Belo Horizonte concert marked the closing night of a six-show South American tour that had been rescheduled multiple times since its original spring 2020 booking was derailed due to the then-emerging global pandemic.

Metallica will launch a summer tour of Europe at the Copenhell festival in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Share Video For 2022 Tour Debut Of 'Fight Fire With Fire'

Metallica Perform Black Album Classic In Sao Paulo

Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game

Metallica Share For Whom The Bell Tolls from Sao Paulo Show

News > Metallica