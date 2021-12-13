Metallica Share ATLive Performance Video Of 'Nothing Else Matters'

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", from a November 6 show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA as part of the ATLive concert series.
The band were joined by Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet for the second show of the weekend event, which opened a night earlier with a performance by country legend George Strait.
The Atlanta stop was part of Metallica's fall US tour, which will wrap up this weekend with two nights at the Chase Center in the group's hometown of San Francisco, CA.
The trek coincides with the group's 40th anniversary celebrations and the release of a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica"; known as "The Black Album" for its classic cover, the project delivered the California band's commercial breakthrough upon its original release as their first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide. Watch the video here.
