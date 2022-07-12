Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", during a June 22 appearance at the Prague Rocks festival in Prague, Czechia and the band has shared video of the performance.
The track was the third single from their self-titled record - aka The Black Album - which delivered the band's commercial breakthrough as Metallica's first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.
"Nothing Else Matters" was a Top 10 hit in several countries - including No. 1 spots in Denmark and Poland - while becoming a Top 40 single in the US. The footage joins "Master Of Puppets" as the second video issued from the recent European tour show.
Metallica will next be seen headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL on July 28. Watch "Nothing Else Matters" here.
