Metallica Share Blackened Video From Brazil

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1988 track, "Blackened", from a May 5 concert at Estacionamento da Fiergs in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
The song was the opening tune on the group's fourth studio album, "...And Justice For All", which delivered Metallica their first US Top 10 record while going on to sell more than 8 million copies in the region.
The event follows stops in Santiago, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina as the third date of the band's current South America tour, which wraps up in Belo Horizonte on May 12.
Metallica will head to Europe in June to play the summer festival circuit, with the series including appearances at Denmark's Copenhell, Pinkpop in the Netherlands, France's Hellfest, and Belgium's Rock Werchter, among others. Watch the live video of "Blackened" here.
