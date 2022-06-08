.

Metallica Share Bottlerock Performance Of The Unforgiven

Bruce Henne | 06-08-2022

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of their recent Bottlerock Napa Valley performance of their 1991 Black Album classic, "The Unforgiven."

The track was the second single from their self-titled record - aka The Black Album - which delivered the band's commercial breakthrough as Metallica's first record to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

The appearance at Bottlerock Napa Valley was followed two days later with a headline set at Boston Calling as the group continued their 2022 live series.

Metallica will play several more festivals this summer during a European tour that will begin at Copenhell in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 15. Watch the video here.

