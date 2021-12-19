Metallica Share Florida Performance Of 'Sad But True'

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1991 classic, "Sad But True", from a November 4th show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

The concert was part of the band's fall US tour, which will wrap up this week with two nights at the Chase Center in the group's hometown of San Francisco, CA as the centerpiece to a weekend of 40th anniversary events.

Dubbed the "San Francisco Takeover", the festivities will include a livestream of the arena shows, a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more.

This fall, Metallica released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica", which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch the video here

