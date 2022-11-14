Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute

Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a rare performance of their cover of the 1980 track, “Blitzkrieg”, from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.

Originally recorded by the UK band of the same name, the recent Hollywood, FL appearance marked only the 4th time that the group has included "Blitzkrieg" in their set in the past 10 years.

The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band’s first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

Metallica will next be seen hosting the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on December 16.

Watch the "Blitzkrieg" video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert

Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica