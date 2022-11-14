.

Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute

Bruce Henne | 11-14-2022

Metallica Event poster
Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a rare performance of their cover of the 1980 track, “Blitzkrieg”, from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.

Originally recorded by the UK band of the same name, the recent Hollywood, FL appearance marked only the 4th time that the group has included "Blitzkrieg" in their set in the past 10 years.

The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band’s first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

Metallica will next be seen hosting the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on December 16.

Watch the "Blitzkrieg" video here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert

Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

advertisement

Day In Rock

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Offspring Give Christmas Classic A Rock Makeover- Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400- more

Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died- Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden- Peter Gabriel Tour- Whiskey Myers- more

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more

Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more

advertisement

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Latest News

The Doors Unreleased Song To Premiere This Week

Metallica Share Rare 'Blitzkrieg' Performance From Zazula Tribute

Theory Of A Deadman and Skillet Announce Rock Resurrection Tour

Rhett Miller Premieres Go Through You Video

Scotty McCreery Releases 'It Matters To Her' Video

Foreigner Announce North American Farewell Tour

The Offspring Give Christmas Classic A Rock Makeover

Black Sabbath In The Studio For Vol. 4's 50th Anniversary

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.