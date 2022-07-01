Metallica Share Video From Pinkpop Festival

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "Metal Militia", from a June 17 appearance at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands.

The track was originally featured on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which they began recording a month after the group fired Dave Mustaine and brought in new guitarist Kirk Hammett, who was a founding member of the California thrash band Exodus.

Metallica's debut record earned gold status in 1989 for US sales of 500,000 copies; it took another two years to reach platinum and went on to hit triple-platinum in 1999 for sales of 3 million copies in the region.

The group are also streaming video footage of the "...And Justice For All" track, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from the show, which followed Denmark's Copenhell as the second date of Metallica's series of headlining gigs at European festivals this summer.

Watch the Pinkpop Festival videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

