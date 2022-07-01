.

Metallica Share Video From Pinkpop Festival

Bruce Henne | 07-01-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of a performance of their 1983 classic, "Metal Militia", from a June 17 appearance at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands.

The track was originally featured on the group's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which they began recording a month after the group fired Dave Mustaine and brought in new guitarist Kirk Hammett, who was a founding member of the California thrash band Exodus.

Metallica's debut record earned gold status in 1989 for US sales of 500,000 copies; it took another two years to reach platinum and went on to hit triple-platinum in 1999 for sales of 3 million copies in the region.

The group are also streaming video footage of the "...And Justice For All" track, "Harvester Of Sorrow", from the show, which followed Denmark's Copenhell as the second date of Metallica's series of headlining gigs at European festivals this summer.

Watch the Pinkpop Festival videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
Metallica Share Video From Pinkpop Festival

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Copenhell Festival

Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' At Boston Calling

Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Boston Calling

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop- Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue-- more

Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more

Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more

advertisement
Reviews

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2

Latest News

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized Ahead Of Stadium Tour Stop

Metallica Share Video From Pinkpop Festival

Whitesnake Stream 'Guilty Of Love' 2022 Remix

Singled Out: We're Wolves' Life Of A Parasite

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue

Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest

Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Resurrecting The Milwaukee Metalfest

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Video From Copenhell Festival