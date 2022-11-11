Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert

Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a rare performance of the 1983 track, "Phantom Lord", from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.

The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band's first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

The show - which featured music exclusively from those records - marked only the 5th time that "Phantom Lord" was performed over the last 10 years, while giving fans a rare, full version of the song.

Read more and stream the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica