Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert

Bruce Henne | 11-11-2022

Metallica Event poster
Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a rare performance of the 1983 track, "Phantom Lord", from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.

The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band's first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

The show - which featured music exclusively from those records - marked only the 5th time that "Phantom Lord" was performed over the last 10 years, while giving fans a rare, full version of the song.

