(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a rare performance of the 1983 track, "Phantom Lord", from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.
The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band's first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."
The show - which featured music exclusively from those records - marked only the 5th time that "Phantom Lord" was performed over the last 10 years, while giving fans a rare, full version of the song.
Read more and stream the live video here.
Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters
Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars
Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more
Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more
Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert
Guns N' Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of 'Use Your Illusion' Box Set
Bruce Springsteen Streams New Covers Album 'Only The Strong Survive'
David Bowie's 'Queen Bitch' Streaming From Divine Symmetry Box Set
Puscifer Premiere Indigo Children Video
Epica Share 'Sirens - Of Blood And Water' Video
Filter's 'The Amalgamut' Going Vinyl For First Time For 20th Anniversary
Singled Out: miQa.El's Walking Medicine