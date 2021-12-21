Metallica To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows On-Demand For Christmas

Poster for the concerts re-broadcasts

Fans will have another chance to watch Metallica's 40th anniversary concerts this Christmas weekend, with special rebroadcasts online via The Coda Collection (U.S.) and Amazon Prime (Internationally).

The iconic band took the stage at the Chase Center in their adopted hometown of San Francisco last week to perform two special sets to celebrate their 40th anniversary, and both shows were livestreamed via Amazon Prime.

For fans that missed the broadcasts, or wish to watch again, they will be streaming Friday, December 24th at 9am PT /12pm ET / 5pm GMT / 2am JST through Monday, December 27th at 8:59pm PT / 11:59pm ET / 4:59am GMT / 1:59pm JST. Find details about how to watch here.

Fans who missed Metallica's pair of 40th anniversary concerts this past weekend can enjoy rebroadcasts of both shows on-demand exclusively on The Coda Collection this Christmas Weekend in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime internationally.

According to the announcement, "following the initial viewing period, both concerts will return to the The Coda Collection and Prime Video with enhanced bonus footage and additional exclusives as part of an extensive partnership between The Coda Collection and Metallica, which will include a full slate of concert films, documentaries, and additional content spanning the band's career arriving on the channel exclusively throughout 2022."

