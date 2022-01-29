Metallica Share Video Of 1984 Classic From 40th Anniversary Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1984 rarity, "Trapped Under Ice", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts last month in San Francisco, CA.

The December 17 event at the city's Chase Center saw Metallica play the "Ride The Lightning" track for the first time since 2012, while delivering at least one song from each studio album as part of a set list that was structured in chronological order.

The group would go on to host another show at the same venue on December 19 as part of a full weekend of fan club celebrations billed as Metallica's "San Francisco Takeover"; the anniversary events included a free livestream of both arena shows, a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more.

Metallica will begin their 2022 live dates with a February 25 concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

