Metallica Get Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming an animated video for the "72 Seasons" track, "Crown Of Barbed Wire." Directed and animated by Corey Daigle, the clip is part of a series of videos for each song on the recently-released album, which was produced by Greg Fidelman and band members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and recorded at Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

"72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves," says Hetfield about the album title. "The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will launch a two-year world tour in support of the 2023 album in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. The "M72" series will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits - with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

Stream the "Crown Of Barbed Wire" video here.

