Metallica Premiere 'Chasing Light' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming a video for the "72 Seasons" track, "Chasing Light." Directed by Kim Asendorf and Dina Chang, the clip was filmed in Los Angeles, CA on February 13.
Metallica released "72 Seasons" on April 14; produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the group recorded the project Metallica's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.
The record saw the band top the UK charts for first time in 15 years, while it debuted at No. 1 on the US Album Sales list and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
Metallica launched a two-year world tour in support of the project in Amsterdam, NL on April 27. Stream the "Chasing Light" video here.
Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour
