Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett is debuting an animated video for "High Plains Drifter", ahead of the April 23 Record Store Day release of his first solo project, "Portals."

Although he didn't plan it in advance, the song's vibe and title were inspired by the classic 1973 Clint Eastwood western of the same name. The song "was not meant to be specifically music for that film, but it was once it was written, I immediately thought it conveyed the same sentiment as the film, so the piece was christened accordingly," explains Hammett. "The music for 'High Plains Drifter' initially came from a flamenco piece I had written. It was a two-and-a-half-minute piece, and I really liked it, but it was one of those riffs that would be hard to integrate into Metallica.

"I knew I wanted to do something with it, even though it came out spontaneously. I had been sitting outside messing around with a flamenco acoustic guitar I'd just bought, and it flowed out in the moment. I was determined it would have a life. It would have its moment."

