Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album 2021 In Review

Carlos Santana had a top 21 story from March 2021 when revealed that he had been working on new music during the pandemic and that one of the new albums features a guest appearance from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.
The guitar icon shared the news during an interview with ABC Audio that he has three albums in the works because of his inability to perform live over the past year due to the shutdowns.
He reports that he has one album, "Blessings And Miracles", that is 90% complete and that it features the metal icon. "[M]y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it]. He's tearing it up."
The album may also feature guest appearances from Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover. band haven't been able to tour since early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the guitar legend says, on a positive note, the health crisis has given him time to move forward with multiple recording projects.
Santana tells ABC Audio that he has three albums on the way, including one titled Blessings and Miracles that's 90-percent completed, and that will feature a guest appearance by another lauded rock guitarist.
Santana reports that Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover also may be featured on the album. Carlos said of being afforded the time to make new music due to the pandemic, "I just feel really, really grateful. I'm 73 and...because of this time that I'm allowed to just replenish and nourish...[a]ll the notes are like really, really juicy and powerful."
