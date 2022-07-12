Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Master of Puppets album cover art

Metallica's classic song, "Master Of Puppets", has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart 36 years after it was released as the title track to the band's 1986 album.

The landed on the single chart for the very first time after it was featured in a prominent scene in the season finale of the Netflix series, "Stranger Things".

The band recently said the following about the show's creators' The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer), using the song in the episode, "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into 'Stranger Things' has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master Of Puppets' in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

"It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

