.

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Master of Puppets album cover art
Master of Puppets album cover art

Metallica's classic song, "Master Of Puppets", has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart 36 years after it was released as the title track to the band's 1986 album.

The landed on the single chart for the very first time after it was featured in a prominent scene in the season finale of the Netflix series, "Stranger Things".

The band recently said the following about the show's creators' The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer), using the song in the episode, "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into 'Stranger Things' has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master Of Puppets' in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

"It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Related Stories
Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Metallica Share Master Of Puppets Live Video From Prague Rocks

Metallica Share Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video From Italy

Metallica Share Firenze Rocks 'Trapped Under Ice' Video

Metallica Share Video From Pinkpop Festival

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath- Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band- Journey- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Latest News

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath

Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band

Journey Launching Residency With Orchestra This Week

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Maneskin Play To 70K Fans At Sold Out Circus Maximus Concert

Nothing More Launch Spirits Test

Howard Jones Shares New Song 'Formed By Stars'

Eminem To Deliver Curtain Call 2 Next Month