Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views 2021 In Review

Metallica scored a top 21 story from August 202 after their video for their 1991 track, "Nothing Else Matters", passed 1 billion views on YouTube, according to hennemusic. Directed by Adam Dubin, the clip features scenes from the 1992 documentary, "A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica."

Uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009, the video originally premiered in February of 1992, just two months before the song was issued as the third single from the band's self-titled record aka The Black Album.

A Top 10 track in several European countries, "Nothing Else Matters" reached No. 6 in the UK and No. 34 on the US Billboard Hot 100. A new version of the Metallica classic is featured in the new Disney movie, "Jungle Cruise." Read more here and watch the video below:

