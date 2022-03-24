Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary U.S. Tour

Michael Schenker have announced that MSG will be hitting the road this fall for a U.S. of his 50th anniversary tour, which will feature support from Eric Martin and Images Of Eden for the bulk of the trek.

MSG will also be promoting their new album, "Universal," that is hitting stores on May 27th. The tour is set to kick off on September 27th in San Juan Capistrano, CA at The Coach House.

Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin and Images Of Eden will be on the tour through October 27th in Stroudsburg, PA. Damon Johnson & The Get Ready, Images Of Eden will take over for the shows in Cincinnati and Nashville and then the remaining dates will also feature W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint. See the dates below:

MSG US Tour 2022 w/ Eric Martin, Images Of Eden:

9/27/2022 The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

9/28/2022 Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

9/29/2022 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

10/01/2022 Saban Theater - Los Angeles, CA

10/02/2022 Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

10/04/2022 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

10/06/2022 Pop's - Sauget, IL

10/07/2022 Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL

10/08/2022 Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

10/09/2022 Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

10/11/2022 The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

10/12/2022 Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

10/14/2022 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

10/15/2022 Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

10/16/2022 Harpo's - Detroit, MI

10/17/2022 Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA

10/19/2022 The Vault - New Bedford, MA * MSG only

10/20/2022 Flying Monkey - Plymouth, NH

10/21/2022 Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

10/22/2022 Sony Hall - New York, NY

10/23/2022 Newton Theater - Newton, NJ

10/25/2022 Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

10/26/2022 Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA

10/27/2022 Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

w/ Damon Johnson & The Get Ready, Images Of Eden:

10/29/2022 Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

10/30/2022 Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

w/ W.A.S.P., Armored Saint:

11/02/2022 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

11/03/2022 Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi TX

11/04/2022 Eaton Arena - San Antonio, TX

11/05/2022 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

11/06/2022 Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

MSG - US Tour 2022 Lineup:

Michael Schenker - lead guitar

Ronnie Romero - vocals

Bodo Schopf - drums

Steve Mann - keyboards, guitars

Barend Courbois - bass

