Michael Schenker Group Announces New Album 'Universal'

Album cover art

The Michael Schenker Group have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "Universal", on May 27th via Atomic Fire Records.

Schenker is joined on the record by vocalist, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Vandenberg), who will also be MSG's frontman on their upcoming tour, Michael Kiske (Helloween), and Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), keyboard player Steve Mann (Lionheart), drummers Simon Phillips (Toto, The Who), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow), and Bodo Schopf (Eloy), as well as legendary bassists Bob Daisley (Black Sabbath), Barry Sparks (Yngwie Malmsteen, Dokken), and Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian, Zakk Wylde), with Tony Carey as a very special guest.



The album was produced by Schenker and Michael Voss (Lessmann/Voss, Mad Max) at Voss's Kidroom Studio and the guitar legend had this to say about the making of the record, "Michael Voss is happy to wait until I have worked out an idea and takes the time to really get to know the song, simultaneously developing ideas for the vocals. Then we work out the drums, bass, and some keyboard parts together. He always has plenty of great ideas up his sleeve."

Related Stories

News > Michael Schenker Group