Michael Schenker Group Tribute Dio With A King Is Gone

Michael Schenker Group pay tribute to late metal legend Ronnie James Dio with their new track "A King Has Gone," featuring Helloween frontman Michael Kiske.
The track comes off the band's forthcoming new full-length Universal, which will be released on May 27th on CD digipak (including two bonus tracks), Earbook (CD including two bonus tracks), on vinyl, and digitally.
We were sent these details about the new song: "A King Has Gone" and its intro, "Calling Baal," both have a special significance: The track, sung by Kiske, is a tribute to the immortal Ronnie James Dio, in particular to his performance on the 1976 hard rock classic Rainbow Rising.
For this reason, Michael Schenker has brought together an original Rainbow rhythm section consisting of Bobby Rondinelli and Bob Daisley. Watch the lyric video below:
