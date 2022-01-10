Michael Schenker Group 'Under Attack' With New Lyric Video

The Michael Schenker Group have premiered a lyric video for their track "Under Attack" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "Universal".
Schenker had this to say, "I'm excited about the release of the new album Universal today. It's a great album, catchy, and true craftsmanship. The feedback so far has been very positive. Enjoy and keep on rocking!"
Michael has previously revealed that he will celebrate the release of the album and his 50th anniversary of recording, by hitting the road with MSG this fall for a US tour. See the dates and watch the lyric video below:
9/27/2022 The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
9/28/2022 Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA
9/29/2022 Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA
10/01/2022 Saban Theater - Los Angeles, CA
10/02/2022 Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV
10/04/2022 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
10/06/2022 Pop's - Sauget, IL
10/07/2022 Des Plaines Theater - Des Plaines, IL
10/08/2022 Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL
10/09/2022 Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI
10/11/2022 The Art Theater - Hobart, IN
10/12/2022 Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN
10/14/2022 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
10/15/2022 Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH
10/16/2022 Harpo's - Detroit, MI
10/17/2022 Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA
10/19/2022 The Vault - New Bedford, MA
10/20/2022 Flying Monkey - Plymouth, NH
10/21/2022 Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA
10/22/2022 Sony Hall - New York, NY
10/23/2022 Newton Theater - Newton, NJ
10/25/2022 Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA
10/26/2022 Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA
10/27/2022 Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA
10/29/2022 Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH
10/30/2022 Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN
11/02/2022 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
11/03/2022 Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi TX
11/04/2022 Eaton Arena - San Antonio, TX
11/05/2022 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX
11/06/2022 Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK
